Sign up to our newsletter
Person killed in Holloway Road crash

PUBLISHED: 11:03 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:16 20 June 2019

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck

A person had died after a vehicle crashed into a motorbike in Holloway Road this morning.

Paramedics were called to reports at 8.35am to reports of a road traffic collision near the junction with Hargrave Road.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said: ""We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a medic in a car and two ambulance crews to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."

The road has been closed this morning.

This page is being updated...

Did you see what happened? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

