Person killed in Holloway Road crash

The scene in Holloway Road. Picture: @McWoodchuck Archant

A person had died after a vehicle crashed into a motorbike in Holloway Road this morning.

Traffic is slow on all approaches with southbound A1 tailbacks to Highgate and northbound A1 tailbacks to beyond Whittington Park.https://t.co/T9azKVs3Ku — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) June 20, 2019

Paramedics were called to reports at 8.35am to reports of a road traffic collision near the junction with Hargrave Road.

A London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson said: ""We sent an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic, a medic in a car and two ambulance crews to the scene.

"Sadly, despite the extensive efforts of medics, a person died at the scene."

The road has been closed this morning.

