Holloway Road estate agent celebrating after winning three national awards

The team at Drivers and Norris. Picture: Gantcho Beltchev Gantcho Beltchev Photography by Gantcho Beltchev

A Holloway Road estate agent won a whopping three national awards for their work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Drivers and Norris picked up the national gold award for letting agent of the year, silver for sales agent of the year and the brand ambassador gong at the glitzy ceremony at the QEII centre in Westminster last month.

The team also scooped best London sales agent of the year and, naturally, best London letting agent of the year at the Guild Awards, run by the Guild of Property Professionals.

The event was hosted by TV presenter Rachel Riley and Guild CEO Iain McKenzie.

The awards were picked up on the night by managing director Scott Hailou in front of nearly 500 estate agents and guests.

Scott said: “We are thrilled to be recognised for our hard work and dedication over the past year.

“This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to excellence within the property industry.”