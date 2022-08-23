Revealed: Cause of fire that destroyed Islington flat
Published: 12:53 PM August 23, 2022
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault, according to the London Fire Brigade.
Fire crews were called to the first floor of a three-storey building in Holloway Road just after 3.30pm on Monday (August 21).
About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour.
A significant part of the flat was destroyed by the blaze, a spokesperson for the LFB said.
There were no injuries reported.
Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Hornsey attended the scene.