A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Fire crews were called to the first floor of a three-storey building in Holloway Road just after 3.30pm on Monday (August 21).

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour.

A significant part of the flat was destroyed by the blaze, a spokesperson for the LFB said.

There were no injuries reported.

Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Hornsey attended the scene.