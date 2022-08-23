News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Revealed: Cause of fire that destroyed Islington flat

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 12:53 PM August 23, 2022
A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault

A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire in an Islington flat is thought to have been caused by an electrical fault, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Fire crews were called to the first floor of a three-storey building in Holloway Road just after 3.30pm on Monday (August 21).

About 25 firefighters using four engines had the fire under control within an hour.

A significant part of the flat was destroyed by the blaze, a spokesperson for the LFB said. 

There were no injuries reported. 

Crews from Holloway, Kentish Town, Islington and Hornsey attended the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
Islington News
North London News

