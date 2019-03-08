Holloway Road Shelter named best charity shop in the country

The best charity shop in the country is officially in Holloway Road.

Shelter, which raises money to end homelessness, was named the Charity Shop of the Year at the 2019 Charity Retail Awards.

The judges said they were wowed by improvements at the store. Sales in 2018/2019 increased by £56,000, a 67 per cent increase on last year. The total number of customers also rose by 43pc.

Shelter's David Cryer said: "Our Holloway Road shop is so special because of one thing: people. Not just the inspiring community shop manager Tracy-Jane Taylor, but also the many incredible volunteers she has gathered from the local community.

"Everyone at Holloway Road is fighting for an end to the housing crisis, to defend the human right to have a safe, secure home. And that really shows when you go into the shop.

"This award is testament to the generosity of that local community, in giving us their time and custom, and we'd like to share it with them all."