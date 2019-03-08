Search

Woman arrested on suspicion of carrying weapon and assaulting police officer in Holloway Road

PUBLISHED: 11:09 14 May 2019

A woman was arrested in Holloway Road last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

A woman was arrested in Holloway Road last night. Picture: Liam Coleman

A woman was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and assaulting a police officer in Holloway Road last night.

She was arrest was at about 7.00pm. The officer didn't need to see a doctor and no other injuries were reported.

One witness claimed to see someone carrying a "10 inch knife" near the scene but this is yet to be verified by the police.

Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244

