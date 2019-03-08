Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Both victims, thought to be aged 17 and 18, were found one after the other with life-threatening knife wounds in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close. And an unsuspecting dog walker today told of the traumatic scenes he stumbled upon last night, when he saw one of the victims bleeding on the ground outside the Prince Alfred Pub, at the junction of Sussex Way and Marlborough Road. I saw loads of people gathering outside a garden, James View told the Gazette. And the pub staff running out with tissues and towels. I automatically knew it was another stabbing. I went over to see if I could assist by offering my belt to keep pressure on the wounds and just keep him awake in general but the neighbours and friends had the wounds covered with pressure. He was trying to move but was clearly in discomfort. I overheard a friend say he had been stabbed multiple times in the back. Everyone was just trying to keep him awake until the ambulance arrived. I really hope this kid pulls through knife crime is a plague. Police were called at 5.35pm to reports of a stabbing in Fairbridge Road, where they found the 17-year-old, whose condition is currently described as serious but stable. About 10 minutes later they found the second victim in nearby Sussex Close his injuries are no longer believed to be life-threatening. In response to the attacks, which are being treated as linked, police upped stop and search powers across the entire borough until 7am this morning, using a Section 60 order meaning they had the right to search anyone without reasonable grounds. There have been no arrests. Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5043/06may. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Did you see what happened? Call Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk
