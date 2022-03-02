Artist needs £3k to make Holloway station mural dream come true
- Credit: Paul Wise
A 30x20ft mural has been proposed to enliven the railway bridge opposite Holloway tube station.
London artist Lionel Stanhope, well known for his retro style, wants to create a ‘welcoming environment’ for passengers.
Lionel has created a mock up of his proposed vintage ‘Holloway’ sign, which is similar to some of his designs in south London.
He is now looking for community support and has launched a Crowdfunder to raise £3,000 he says is needed for the project.
Paul Wise, who is publicising the project, said on Facebook: “It would go under a rather drab bridge. I would like to show I have community support for the project to go ahead.”
He has attracted more than 100 votes in support on a Facebook poll.
The pair are working with Transport for London and Islington Council to deliver the project.
To find out more or make a donation, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/holloway-road-artwork