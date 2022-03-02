News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Artist needs £3k to make Holloway station mural dream come true

William Mata

Published: 10:20 AM March 2, 2022
Holloway tube station mock up Lionel STANHOPE arch

The Holloway sign - as proposed by artist Lionel Stanhope. - Credit: Paul Wise

A 30x20ft mural has been proposed to enliven the railway bridge opposite Holloway tube station. 

London artist Lionel Stanhope, well known for his retro style, wants to create a ‘welcoming environment’ for passengers. 

Lionel has created a mock up of his proposed vintage ‘Holloway’ sign, which is similar to some of his designs in south London.

He is now looking for community support and has launched a Crowdfunder to raise £3,000 he says is needed for the project.

Paul Wise, who is publicising the project, said on Facebook: “It would go under a rather drab bridge. I would like to show I have community support for the project to go ahead.”

He has attracted more than 100 votes in support on a Facebook poll.

The pair are working with Transport for London and Islington Council to deliver the project. 

To find out more or make a donation, visit: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/holloway-road-artwork

Holloway News
Islington News

