New Museum of Homelessness to open in Finsbury Park

A community planning gathering at The Museum of Homelessness's bass-to-be at Manor House Lodge - Credit: Matt Turtle

A new museum dedicated to homelessness and housing is set to open in Finsbury Park in 2023.

The Museum of Homelessness (MoH) has announced plans for a new base at Manor House Lodge, which will host creative programmes and community services focused on homelessness and housing.

It will be created in partnership with residents and community groups, thanks to a 10-year community lease from Haringey Council.

Chair of trustees Sharon Heal said: “This is a critical moment in the development of the museum and we are grateful for the support and commitment of our partners at Haringey Council, our funders and everyone who has supported us on this journey.

"This ground-breaking museum is everything a museum should be, rooted and radical and with a far-reaching ambition to make positive and lasting change with our communities.”

The Museum of Homelessness will move into Manor House Lodge - Credit: Matt Turtle

The museum will host performances, talks and workshops developed by people with experience of homelessness.

In the first year, these will include work developed with the community by three artists in residence: Jacob V Joyce, Surfing Sofas and Liv Wynter. A piece for the opening will be developed with long-standing MoH collaborator Gobscure.

An arts studio will be available for people experiencing homelessness.

A total of 250 support sessions will be provided each year, including surgeries focused on housing and legal rights as well as the provision of goods.

The charity Access to Sports will have space so that it can continue its work in the park.

MoH cofounder Matt Turtle said: “After working in borrowed venues for seven years and relying on the generosity of partners like The Outside Project, we are delighted to be putting down our own roots in Haringey.

"Finsbury Park is the people’s park, with a proud and radical history. We are excited about transforming this precious site into a museum space like no other, a place where people can hear stories they won't hear anyone else and receive practical support when they need it.”

The Museum of Homelessness will move into Manor House Lodge - Credit: Matt Turtle

Cllr Julie Davies, Haringey's cabinet member for communities and civic life, said: “In Haringey we are proud of our approach to supporting residents affected by rough sleeping and homelessness, so I am delighted that Finsbury Park will soon be home to a new Museum of Homelessness.”