Hornsey Road fire: Takeaway store blaze sees customers and neighbours flee to safety

People were evacuated from flats above a takeaway shop in Hornsey Road after it caught fire on February 25.

About 25 firefighters were scrambled to the takeaway shop to put out the blaze, and no one was reported injured.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called at 8.37pm and the fire was under control by 9.25pm. Fire crews from Holloway, Kentish Town and Hornsey fire stations attended the scene.

The fire is believed to have started at the back of a kitchen and travelled up the extraction system to the roof.

Part of the ground floor of the store was damaged by fire and the extraction system at the was destroyed by the blaze.

An employee discovered the fire and left the building with two customers before the LFB arrived.

Smoke alarms alerted neighbours in the flats on the upper floors and three people left the property before the firefighter arrived.

It's thought the fire was caused by accident and involved cooking.

To minimise risk of fire, here are the LFB top tips restaurant owners:

* Have ducting in your extraction system (ventilation) cleaned regularly

* Ensure ducting is installed correctly

* Make sure all electrical items are tested and maintained - check regularly and don't allow employees to bring their own kitchen appliances to work

* Ensure your electrical system is regularly tested

* Complete your Fire Risk Assessment and make an emergency plan

