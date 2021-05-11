Six flee Finsbury Park house fire
Published: 4:18 PM May 11, 2021
- Credit: Google
Six people fled a house in Finsbury Park this afternoon (May 11), after a fire broke out inside.
Fire fighters were called to tackle the blaze which took hold of the terraced house in Marriott Road just before 3.30pm.
According to the London Fire Brigade, four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were drafted to the scene.
Six people left the property before the Brigade arrived, and one woman was treated outside for smoke inhalation.
"A significant part of the ground floor of the terraced house is alight," said a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade.
The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes.
Most Read
- 1 Obituary: 'Striking and beautiful' north London mother Mary Collins
- 2 Historic pub The Cuckoo ready to welcome locals inside after refurbishment
- 3 Islington Boxing Club receives a major boost in fundraising campaign
- 4 Reaction from winners of Islington by-elections
- 5 Six flee Finsbury Park house fire
- 6 'Massive stabbing' in Old Street: Man attacked outside Moorfields Hospital
- 7 Masks scrapped 'as early as next month' and over 35s jabs 'soon'
- 8 900-year-old Farringdon market can continue despite opposition
- 9 Trial halted after Extinction Rebellion protester glues himself to the dock
- 10 Upper Street chef raises money for St Vincent volcano victims
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus