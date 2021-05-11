News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Six flee Finsbury Park house fire

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 4:18 PM May 11, 2021   
Marriott Road, where fire fighters are tackling a house fire

Marriott Road, where fire fighters are tackling a house fire - Credit: Google

Six people fled a house in Finsbury Park this afternoon (May 11), after a fire broke out inside.

Fire fighters were called to tackle the blaze which took hold of the terraced house in Marriott Road just before 3.30pm. 

According to the London Fire Brigade, four fire engines and about 25 firefighters were drafted to the scene.

Six people left the property before the Brigade arrived, and one woman was treated outside for smoke inhalation.

"A significant part of the ground floor of the terraced house is alight," said a spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade.

The blaze was brought under control within 20 minutes. 

