House on the Rock charity donates more than 2,500kh of supplies to Islington Food Bank

PUBLISHED: 15:57 09 May 2019

Mayor of Islington presented with cheque for Islington Food Bank. Picture: House on the Rock

Mayor of Islington presented with cheque for Islington Food Bank. Picture: House on the Rock

Archant

A "wonderful" charity is celebrating after it gathered more than 2,500kg of supplies for Islington Food Bank this year.

Mayor of Islington presented with cheque for Islington Food Bank. Picture: House on the RockMayor of Islington presented with cheque for Islington Food Bank. Picture: House on the Rock

House On The Rock Church, which holds services at The Rock Tower, in Tufnell Park Road, formally presented its food collection to the mayor of Islington, Cllr Dave Poyser, on Sunday.

The church started collecting food for Islinton Food Bank in 2016, when it accumulated 1,000kg of goods.

It raised 1,500kg worth the following year and more than 2,000kg last year.

The mayor of Islington Cllr Dave Poyser said: "I think it's really wonderful and captures the spirit of Islington.

"I was amused the pastor (Rev. Dr. Temi Odejide, who heads the charity) had a stack of pasta.

"They are really lovely people and spend a long time in church, as well as managing to have a food bank."

The charity moved to Islngton in 2009 and gathers the donations during the 21-day period of fasting and prayer, which falls at the same time as lent.

Show Job Lists