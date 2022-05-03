Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Islington
Submitted
What: This application seeks to build 72 new dwellings, a medical centre and a library on Vorley Road.
Where: 4 Vorley Road, Archway, N19 5JH
When: Application registered - May 3
Reference: P2022/1221/FUL
Further information: This development would be comprised of three blocks - with a respective height of eight, 13 and two to six storeys.
An accompanying planning statement outlines that the medical centre and library would be placed on a plinth, with the residential units located in the buildings above.
The council is the applicant fronting this application.
Submitted
What: This proposal aims to change the use of this space from a hot food takeaway to one which has equal use as a restaurant and shop that champions organic French wines.
Where: 57 Newington Green, N16 9PX
When: Application registered - April 13
Reference: P2022/1301/FUL
Further information: According to an accompanying planning statement, the proposed restaurant will be a "small 20 cover bistro-style" eatery, while the shop will be open from midday.
Approved
What: This application proposes to demolish the 43 existing garages onsite to construct six two-storey and one single storey mews.
Where: Garages to the rear of 4-28 Cardozo Road, Caledonian Road, N7 9RL
When: Application approved with conditions - April 22
Reference: P2020/3607/FUL
Further information: According to the design and access statement submitted in support of the scheme, this proposal aims to build eight new residential units - seven two-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house.
Refused
What: This application sought to change the use of this vacant public house to two two-bedroom apartments.
Where: 125 Packington Street, Essex Road, N1 7EA
When: Permission refusal - April 27
Reference: P2022/0476/FUL
Further information: Three reasons for refusal were cited by the council; among those was the conclusion that this proposal would result in the unjustified loss of public house floorspace.
It was also determined that the mooted design changes would be "harmful to the architectural character of the host building", and that the new dwellings "would fail to achieve a satisfactory standard of accommodation".