Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?

Take a look at our round-up of applications received by Islington Council over the last 30 days.

Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.

For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.

Submitted

An application has been submitted to build 72 new dwellings, a medical Centre and a library on this site on Vorley Road - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to build 72 new dwellings, a medical centre and a library on Vorley Road.

Where: 4 Vorley Road, Archway, N19 5JH

When: Application registered - May 3

Reference: P2022/1221/FUL

Further information: This development would be comprised of three blocks - with a respective height of eight, 13 and two to six storeys.

An accompanying planning statement outlines that the medical centre and library would be placed on a plinth, with the residential units located in the buildings above.

The council is the applicant fronting this application.

Submitted

An application has been lodged to change the use of this unit on Newington Green from a hot food takeaway to a mix of retail/restaurant space - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal aims to change the use of this space from a hot food takeaway to one which has equal use as a restaurant and shop that champions organic French wines.

Where: 57 Newington Green, N16 9PX

When: Application registered - April 13

Reference: P2022/1301/FUL

Further information: According to an accompanying planning statement, the proposed restaurant will be a "small 20 cover bistro-style" eatery, while the shop will be open from midday.

Approved

A proposal to demolish the 43 existing garages at the rear of 4-28 Cardozo Road to construct mews houses has been approved with conditions - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application proposes to demolish the 43 existing garages onsite to construct six two-storey and one single storey mews.

Where: Garages to the rear of 4-28 Cardozo Road, Caledonian Road, N7 9RL

When: Application approved with conditions - April 22

Reference: P2020/3607/FUL

Further information: According to the design and access statement submitted in support of the scheme, this proposal aims to build eight new residential units - seven two-bedroom houses and one three-bedroom house.

Refused

An application to convert this vacant public house into two two-bedroom apartments has been rejected - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application sought to change the use of this vacant public house to two two-bedroom apartments.

Where: 125 Packington Street, Essex Road, N1 7EA

When: Permission refusal - April 27

Reference: P2022/0476/FUL

Further information: Three reasons for refusal were cited by the council; among those was the conclusion that this proposal would result in the unjustified loss of public house floorspace.

It was also determined that the mooted design changes would be "harmful to the architectural character of the host building", and that the new dwellings "would fail to achieve a satisfactory standard of accommodation".