Submitted

An application has been submitted to demolish the existing building operated by Brandon Tool Hire to erect a new commercial building - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application seeks to demolish the existing building to erect a new part four, part five-storey commercial building.

Where: 4 Blundell Street, Caledonian Road, N7 9BH

When: Application Registered - May 27

Reference: P2022/1543/FUL

Further information: According to this proposal, the new building would be intended for light industrial use and as flexible workspace.

A previous application was refused in January 2021 because it failed to propose "sufficient industrial floorspace" (ref P2020/3015/FUL).

There were also concerns over the height and perceived bulk of the building, issues the applicant states have been addressed in this proposal.

Decided

An application has been lodged to change the use of this unit on Newington Green from a hot food takeaway to a mix of retail/restaurant space - Credit: Google Maps

What: This proposal aims to change the use of this space from a hot food takeaway to one which has equal use as a restaurant and shop that champions organic French wines.

Where: 57 Newington Green, N16 9PX

When: Application registered - April 13 / Application approved with conditions - May 16

Reference: P2022/1301/FUL

Further information: According to an accompanying planning statement, the proposed restaurant will be a "small 20 cover bistro-style" eatery, while the shop will be open from midday.

Decided

An application to demolish these existing buildings to be redeveloped into seven residential units has been approved - Credit: Google Maps

What: This application is to demolish the existing buildings to erect a part four, part five-storey building for seven new flats and office space.

Where: 634-638 Holloway Road, Archway, N19 3NU

When: Application approved with conditions and legal agreement - May 19

Reference: P2021/3215/FUL

Further information: This scheme makes provision for one one-bedroom and one three-bedroom flat, with the remaining five each having two bedrooms.

A previous application relating to this site was refused in December 2020, as was the subsequent appeal (P2019/3143/FUL).

That refusal related to the use of an exposed pre-cast concrete frame which was deemed inappropriate, which the applicant has altered for this proposal.