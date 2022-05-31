Homes under the Planner: Schemes lodged, approved or refused in Islington
- Credit: Google Maps
Interested in what developments could be coming to the borough?
Take a look at our round-up of applications received by Islington Council over the last 30 days.
Please note that this list is non-exhaustive.
For more information on the proposals below, and a full list of all applications, visit the council’s planning portal.
Submitted
What: This application seeks to demolish the existing building to erect a new part four, part five-storey commercial building.
Where: 4 Blundell Street, Caledonian Road, N7 9BH
When: Application Registered - May 27
Reference: P2022/1543/FUL
Further information: According to this proposal, the new building would be intended for light industrial use and as flexible workspace.
A previous application was refused in January 2021 because it failed to propose "sufficient industrial floorspace" (ref P2020/3015/FUL).
There were also concerns over the height and perceived bulk of the building, issues the applicant states have been addressed in this proposal.
Decided
What: This proposal aims to change the use of this space from a hot food takeaway to one which has equal use as a restaurant and shop that champions organic French wines.
Where: 57 Newington Green, N16 9PX
When: Application registered - April 13 / Application approved with conditions - May 16
Reference: P2022/1301/FUL
Further information: According to an accompanying planning statement, the proposed restaurant will be a "small 20 cover bistro-style" eatery, while the shop will be open from midday.
Decided
What: This application is to demolish the existing buildings to erect a part four, part five-storey building for seven new flats and office space.
Where: 634-638 Holloway Road, Archway, N19 3NU
When: Application approved with conditions and legal agreement - May 19
Reference: P2021/3215/FUL
Further information: This scheme makes provision for one one-bedroom and one three-bedroom flat, with the remaining five each having two bedrooms.
A previous application relating to this site was refused in December 2020, as was the subsequent appeal (P2019/3143/FUL).
That refusal related to the use of an exposed pre-cast concrete frame which was deemed inappropriate, which the applicant has altered for this proposal.