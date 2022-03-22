Millions to be invested for council housing and improvements in Islington

Islington resident John Lowe and Cllr Ward with some of the newly built council housing at Dover Court - Credit: Islington Council

Hundreds of new council homes are set to be built in Islington, with local residents given priority for the soon-to-be built housing.

Islington Council plans to build 750 "much-needed" council homes. It will also be moving forward with a multi-million pound investment to improve and renovate existing homes and estates.

The council pledges to invest £155 million by 2025, into making local housing estates better, safer and greener for local people.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, Islington Council’s executive member for Housing and Development, described the future homes as "much-needed".

The councillor said: “Everyone deserves a safe, decent, and genuinely affordable place to call home - this is an absolutely vital part of our work to create a more equal Islington."

The council announced its plans for more council homes to tackle the housing crisis on March 15, with local residents being prioritised under Islington's local lettings policy.

The building works will also mean apprenticeships for local people looking for a career in construction.

Homes will be built in line with the council's plans for a new zero carbon borough by 2030, with £145m of the investment going towards ensuring council homes are energy efficient.

That funding will also go towards upgrades to fire safety, lifts, water tanks and CCTV as well as kitchen, bathroom and window restorations.

£10m of the funds will be used to renovate shared spaces across council housing, with plans to add more greenery, improve landscaping, storage and recycling facilities as well as playgrounds and outdoor gyms.

The announcement followed an event at Dover Court Estate on Balls Pond Road, which celebrated the completion of 26 council homes.

The homes, which were built on under-used parts of the estate, will house 112 Dover Court residents.

The development was part of a wider project which saw 57 council homes added to the estate, replacing derelict garages and a block of old bedsits.

The project also saw improvements to Dover Court, including improved facilities at Mitchison Baxter Park,a new community space and play areas.