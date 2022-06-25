Homes under the Planner: Schemes submitted or approved in Islington in June
Are you interested in what developments could be coming to your area?
Take a look at our round-up of some notable planning applications received or decided by Islington Council in the last 30 days.
For more information about these proposals and a full list of applications, search the council's planning portal.
Submitted
Where: 156 Junction Road, Tufnell Park N19 5QQ
What: Build a five-storey building made up of eight self-contained residential units, and associated works.
When: Application received June 6 / registered June 23
Reference: P2022/2152/FUL
The proposed homes would include one one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flats.
The site is currently vacant and a short walk from Tufnell Park Underground Station.
Approved
Where: 1 Canonbury Place, Islington N1 2NQ
What: Change of use from office - Class E(c) - to convert it back to a single dwelling house (Use Class C3).
When: Approved subject to conditions and legal agreement on June 9
Reference: P2021/0999/LBC
The building is a Grade II listed property in the Canonbury Conservation Area and was originally used as a home.
Reinstatement of the original house includes interior and exterior repair and restoration works and minor associated works.
Submitted
Where: Floral Place, 7 Northampton Grove, Canonbury N1 2PL
What: Change of use from Class E to residential (Class C3) to covert the building from an adoption agency centre to flats.
When: Notification of prior approval received June 14
Reference: P2022/2336/PRA
The former Victorian dwelling house would be converted into three one-bedroom, self-contained flats under the plans.