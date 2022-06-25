News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Homes under the Planner: Schemes submitted or approved in Islington in June

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:15 PM June 25, 2022
This listed property will be restored and reinstated as a home after being changed from office use back to residential

This listed property near Canonbury Tower will be restored and reinstated as a residence - Credit: Google

Are you interested in what developments could be coming to your area?

Take a look at our round-up of some notable planning applications received or decided by Islington Council in the last 30 days. 

For more information about these proposals and a full list of applications, search the council's planning portal.

Submitted 

Plans have been submitted to build a five-storey, eight-home building at 156 Junction Road, Tufnell Park

Plans have been submitted to build a five-storey, eight-home building at 156 Junction Road, Tufnell Park - Credit: Google

Where: 156 Junction Road, Tufnell Park N19 5QQ

What: Build a five-storey building made up of eight self-contained residential units, and associated works.

When: Application received June 6 / registered June 23

Reference: P2022/2152/FUL

The proposed homes would include one one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flats.

The site is currently vacant and a short walk from Tufnell Park Underground Station.

Approved

This listed property will be restored and reinstated as a home after being changed from office use back to residential

This listed property near Canonbury Tower will be restored and reinstated as a residence - Credit: Google

Where: 1 Canonbury Place, Islington N1 2NQ 

What: Change of use from office - Class E(c) - to convert it back to a single dwelling house (Use Class C3).

When: Approved subject to conditions and legal agreement on June 9

Reference: P2021/0999/LBC

The building is a Grade II listed property in the Canonbury Conservation Area and was originally used as a home.

Reinstatement of the original house includes interior and exterior repair and restoration works and minor associated works.

Submitted

Notification of prior approval has been submitted to covert this former Victorian home into three flats

Notification of prior approval has been submitted to covert this former Victorian home into three flats - Credit: Google

Where: Floral Place, 7 Northampton Grove, Canonbury N1 2PL

What: Change of use from Class E to residential (Class C3) to covert the building from an adoption agency centre to flats.

When: Notification of prior approval received June 14

Reference: P2022/2336/PRA

The former Victorian dwelling house would be converted into three one-bedroom, self-contained flats under the plans.

