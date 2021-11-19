Old Holloway police station could become flats to meet housing crisis

Islington Council has announced plans to buy the former Holloway Police Station site to create council properties.

If the sale goes ahead, the site in Hornsey Road would be redeveloped, with at least half of the new homes as “genuinely affordable” homes for council rent.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, the authority’s housing lead, said: “We want to make sure everyone has a place to call home, which is secure, decent and genuinely affordable, as we work to create a more equal Islington.

“[The borough] is in the middle of a severe housing crisis, and the need to secure genuinely affordable homes for our residents has never been greater.”

The issue is set to be debated at a meeting on November 25.

The former police station closed in 2017 due to funding cuts to Met Police.

