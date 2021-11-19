News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Housing

Old Holloway police station could become flats to meet housing crisis

Author Picture Icon

William Mata

Published: 11:20 AM November 19, 2021
Holloway Police Station. Picture: Julian Osley/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Holloway Police Station. Picture: Julian Osley/Geograph/CC BY-SA 2.0

Islington Council has announced plans to buy the former Holloway Police Station site to create council properties.

If the sale goes ahead, the site in Hornsey Road would be redeveloped, with at least half of the new homes as “genuinely affordable” homes for council rent.

Cllr Diarmaid Ward, the authority’s housing lead, said: “We want to make sure everyone has a place to call home, which is secure, decent and genuinely affordable, as we work to create a more equal Islington.

“[The borough] is in the middle of a severe housing crisis, and the need to secure genuinely affordable homes for our residents has never been greater.”

The issue is set to be debated at a meeting on November 25. 

The former police station closed in 2017 due to funding cuts to Met Police. 
 

Islington News
North London News
Holloway News

