A burst water main on Northdown Street, Islington flooded the basements of several terraced houses - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A number of terraced houses in King's Cross were flooded following a burst water main.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews were called to Northdown Street yesterday afternoon - December 23 - where basements were flooded to a depth of around one metre.

Twelve people left the Islington properties before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

LFB said crews were called at 3.14pm and worked to pump the water out of the houses - the incident was over by 5.25pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Islington, Shoreditch and Soho fire stations were at the scene.