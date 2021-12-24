News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Housing

King's Cross houses flooded following burst water main

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 10:18 AM December 24, 2021
Updated: 10:20 AM December 24, 2021
A burst water main on Northdown Street, Islington flooded the basements of several terraced houses

A burst water main on Northdown Street, Islington flooded the basements of several terraced houses - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A number of terraced houses in King's Cross were flooded following a burst water main.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews were called to Northdown Street yesterday afternoon - December 23 - where basements were flooded to a depth of around one metre.

Twelve people left the Islington properties before the brigade arrived and there were no reports of any injuries.

LFB said crews were called at 3.14pm and worked to pump the water out of the houses - the incident was over by 5.25pm.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Euston, Islington, Shoreditch and Soho fire stations were at the scene.

London Live News
London Fire Brigade
King's Cross News
Islington News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

We've created a map of house prices close to schools in Islington rated Outstanding by Ofsted, including those near Ambler

London Live News

How much does it cost to live near outstanding schools in Islington?

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Night Tube services are set to resume on the Central line next month.

London Live News

Travel: Potential disruptions in central north and east London this week

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
UEA research reveals that Islington currently has the third highest R rate in the country

London Live News | Updated

Covid-19: Research reveals Islington has third highest R number in country

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
A David Bowie tribute concert at the Union Chapel in Islington in 2016

Music

Iconic London music venue closes doors amid omicron surge

Alex Marsh

Logo Icon