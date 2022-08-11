The landlord did not provide a kitchen for one of his tenants - Credit: Islington Council

A landlord who did not provide a kitchen for a tenant has been fined £40,000 after losing his appeal.

Mohammed Shahid, owner of 593 Holloway Road, was found to have repeatedly failed to comply with licensing regulations in a sentencing on January 22.

Islington Council’s environment health team found 15 breaches of residential property licensing conditions and two breaches of property management regulations.

Shahid lost an appeal on June 30 at Snaresbrook Crown Court and was instructed to pay a fine of £31,250, costs of £8,657 and a victim surcharge of £190.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, executive member for homes and communities, said: "Landlords who consistently fail to uphold their responsibilities to their tenants, will not be tolerated in Islington.

“People should feel safe in their own homes and they should be provided with everything they need to have a good quality of life.

“We hope that this prosecution will send a clear message to landlords that if they fail to comply with the rules, we will take legal action.”