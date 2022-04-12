Built to impress: 5 of London's best buildings according to experts
Eighteen top building projects from across London have been shortlisted for the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards this year.
The RICS Awards showcase inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure.
An expert judging panel will soon be casting their eye over the projects for London's regional awards, the winners of which will be announced virtually in May.
To honour those nominated, we've picked out five schemes from across the capital which have made the cut.
The entries are shortlisted across five categories: Commercial Development, Community Benefit, Heritage, Refurbishment-Revitalisation and Residential.
1. Hylo on Bunhill Row - Islington
Where: 103-105 Bunhill Row, EC1Y 8LZ
When: Completed in 2021 by CIT, Acardis and Mace
Category: Commercial Development
Hylo is a £140 million mixed-use development in the Old Street area. The scheme delivers 25,800 sq m of office and retail space, along with 25 social homes across 29 floors.
2. Britannia Leisure Centre - Hackney
Where: Pitfield Street, Hackney, N1 5FT
When: Completed in March 2022 by Hackney Council
Category: Community Benefit
Britannia Leisure Centre was built to support health, fitness and mental wellbeing for the Hackney community.
The leisure centre forms part of a wider mixed-use masterplan in Shoreditch Park.
Alongside a 25m swimming pool, the development boasts training and toddler pools, as well as a gym, a soft play area, courts and pitches, a creche and a café.
3.The Wilds at Barking Riverside - Barking
Where: Northgate Road, Barking, IG11 0SQ
When: Opened in July 2021 by Barking Riverside Limited
Category: Community Benefit
The Wilds at Barking Riverside is a multi-purpose community, ecology and event space.
Delivered by community partnerships, this eco park houses the collection centre for the largest single vacuum waste system in Europe, by Swedish company Envac.
It hosts exhibitions and free programmes while also functioning as a place where the public can learn about the wildlife and environment of the local area.
4. Agar Grove estate (Phase 1b) - Camden
Where: Agar Grove, Camden NW1 9TB
When: Completed July 2021 by Mæ Architects, Hawkins/Brown and Grant Associates
Category: Residential
Agar Grove is the largest of Camden Council's community investment projects. The project will ultimately provide 493 affordable homes for new and existing tenants.
The estate's Phase 1b provides 57 homes to the area. Its sustainable design enables residents to benefit from significant cuts in energy usage and bills, reducing the impact of fuel poverty.
This scheme - informed by resident feedback - was designed with a strong focus on private and public amenity space.
5. 30 Lighterman - Islington
Where: 30 Wharfdale Road, Kings Cross, N1 9RY
When: Completed in 2008 by Parabola Land
Category: Commercial Development
Located in King's Cross, 30 Lighterman is a 100-year-old four-storey warehouse turned commercial workspace.
The development is carbon-neutral and built with sustainability, flexibility and community in mind.
Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories – to be judged nationally – and have until April 29 to submit their entry.
For further information, and to see the other 13 nominees, visit rics.org/uk/training-events/rics-awards/uk-awards