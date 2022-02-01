The Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings at King's Cross Estate - Credit: Argent Related

A new development is set to bring hundreds of rental homes to King's Cross in 2023.

Currently under construction, the development at the Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings.

It will become the only Build-to-Rent (BtR) development within the 67-acre King's Cross Estate which turned 10 years old last year.

Ken Wong, co-founder and chief executive of Argent Related and chief operating officer of Related Companies, said: “[We] look forward to delivering one of the best BtR communities in London."

The new development is currently under construction - Credit: Argent Related

The development be the first build-to-rent scheme on King's Cross Estate - Credit: Agent Related

The site is being delivered by owner, operator and developer Argent Related with international investor The Olayan Group.

Services and amenities at the development will include a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche - Credit: Argent Related

Argent Related is building 3,000 rental homes across three developments in London in King’s Cross, Brent Cross Town and Tottenham Hale.

Homes at the site have been designed by a group of architects and interior designers which include David Morley Associates, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studio, Haptic, Project Orange and Conran and Partners - Credit: Agent Related

The new development, currently under construction, is set to be complete next year - Credit: Argent Related

The King’s Cross BtR development will offer one, two and three-bedroom homes.

The scheme will also include services and amenities such as a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche.