News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > News > Housing

Sneak peak: Hundreds of home for rent in construction in King's Cross

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:36 PM February 1, 2022
The Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings at King's Cross Estate

The Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings at King's Cross Estate - Credit: Argent Related

A new development is set to bring hundreds of rental homes to King's Cross in 2023. 

Currently under construction, the development at the Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings. 

It will become the only Build-to-Rent (BtR) development within the 67-acre King's Cross Estate which turned 10 years old last year

Ken Wong, co-founder and chief executive of Argent Related and chief operating officer of Related Companies, said: “[We] look forward to delivering one of the best BtR communities in London."

The new development is currently under construction

The new development is currently under construction - Credit: Argent Related

The development be the first build-to-rent scheme on King's Cross Estate

The development be the first build-to-rent scheme on King's Cross Estate - Credit: Agent Related

The site is being delivered by owner, operator and developer Argent Related with international investor The Olayan Group. 

Amenities at the development will include a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche

Services and amenities at the development will include a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche - Credit: Argent Related

Argent Related is building 3,000 rental homes across three developments in London in King’s Cross, Brent Cross Town and Tottenham Hale. 

Homes at the site have been designed by a group of architects and interior designers

Homes at the site have been designed by a group of architects and interior designers which include David Morley Associates, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studio, Haptic, Project Orange and Conran and Partners - Credit: Agent Related

The new development, currently under construction, is set to be complete next year

The new development, currently under construction, is set to be complete next year - Credit: Argent Related

The King’s Cross BtR development will offer one, two and three-bedroom homes.

The scheme will also include services and amenities such as a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche.

Housing News
Planning and Development
King's Cross News
Islington News
North London News

Don't Miss

A 14-year-old boy was arrested following a stabbing in Sainsbury's carpark in Williamson Road, Haringey

London Live News

Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
Set on board a luxury cruise liner Whodunnit Unrehearsed 2

Theatre

Emma Thompson and Sir Ian McKellen line up to play Whodunnit detectives

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for a man following two "racist abuse" incidents in Waterlow Park, Highgate

London Live News

Man allegedly 'shouted racist abuse' in Waterlow Park

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The southern Finsbury Park gates at Seven Sisters Road 

Petition for safer Finsbury Park gets 1,250 signatures in one week 

Blanca Schofield

Logo Icon