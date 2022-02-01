Sneak peak: Hundreds of home for rent in construction in King's Cross
- Credit: Argent Related
A new development is set to bring hundreds of rental homes to King's Cross in 2023.
Currently under construction, the development at the Triangle Site on York Way will feature 218 rental homes across three buildings.
It will become the only Build-to-Rent (BtR) development within the 67-acre King's Cross Estate which turned 10 years old last year.
Ken Wong, co-founder and chief executive of Argent Related and chief operating officer of Related Companies, said: “[We] look forward to delivering one of the best BtR communities in London."
The site is being delivered by owner, operator and developer Argent Related with international investor The Olayan Group.
Argent Related is building 3,000 rental homes across three developments in London in King’s Cross, Brent Cross Town and Tottenham Hale.
The King’s Cross BtR development will offer one, two and three-bedroom homes.
The scheme will also include services and amenities such as a residential fitness centre, screening room, dining area, retail and a crèche.