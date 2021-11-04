An artist's impression of what the submitted proposals for the Holloway Prison site application will look like - Credit: Peabody

Peabody has submitted a full detailed planning application for a 60 per cent affordable housing led scheme on the former Holloway Prison site.

The plans would see the historic site off Parkhurst Road opened to the public for the first time, and will deliver a significant amount of new homes, including 415 at social rent.

Also included in the plans are a 1.4 acre public park, a 1,489 sqm 'Women's Building' and new commercial spaces.

The development will have more than 2,000 cycle spaces and create new connections throughout the site, with parks, private gardens, and green roofs.

To meet local housing need, most of the social homes will be two and three-bedrooms for families, and there will also be 60 extra care one-bedroom homes and a sensory garden.

You may also want to watch:

Work on the site is expected to start at the end of 2022, and will create 51 apprenticeships, with a target of 30pc to be female.

Before the buildings come down, a legacy project will identify which elements of the former prison can be kept and how the site's past can be honoured in the future public spaces.

Peabody has held consultation events and hundreds of hours of community meetings to "understand the priorities of local people" and says the feedback from these has helped to shape the plans.

Some 10,000 households in the surrounding area were invited to have their say directly.

Local residents, community groups, former staff and women with lived experiences were also welcomed on more than100 tours of the site, which have now paused for the winter months.

To view a model of the proposed development and the latest computer generates images of the proposals visit the Holloway Prison consultation marquee on site, or go online to hollowayprisonconsultation.co.uk.