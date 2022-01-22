Plan to extend popular Gooners pub with shops and flats
Julia Gregory LDRS reporter
- Credit: Archant
A popular Gooners pub packed full of Arsenal memorabilia is hoping to kick off plans to expand with a shop and flats.
The Gunners on Blackstock Road has been a familiar spot for generations of Arsenal fans, who stop off before and after matches to toast their club’s success or commiserate.
The team running the late-Victorian pub in Highbury have ambitious plans to extend it with a three-storey building at the back.
Their goal is to create a basement area for live music and space for a shop or office and six homes, plus a flat for the pub.
They have agreed to pay £350,000 towards new affordable homes elsewhere in the borough.
The scheme won the backing of the Campaign for Pubs because it “will allow the pub to expand and offer more to customers and thus boost the trade, which is important to give this important and historic pub a successful long-term future, serving the local community, Arsenal fans and visitors”.
Islington Council’s planning department received 47 letters of support, and two objections because residents fear possible noise and disruption, especially late at night.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Hackney, Islington and Newham are boroughs with most LTNs
- 2 Plan to extend popular Gooners pub with shops and flats
- 3 Blue Badge exemption and positive results for Canonbury East LTN
- 4 Five appear in court charged with drugs offences after dawn raids
- 5 Travel disruptions: Hackney, Islington, Tower Hamlets, Newham
- 6 'We've still not had Christmas cards': Royal Mail apologises as post backlog hits Islington
- 7 Holloway BHF pleads for volunteers to help it stay open
- 8 Knifeman was out on bail when he nearly killed father-of-three on school run
- 9 Ironmonger Row Baths have reopened for these activities
- 10 Disqualified driver jailed after hit-and-run involving Islington schoolgirl
An earlier plan for the pub was rejected over concerns about loss of amenity and light for neighbouring homes, with “excessive and unsympathetic extensions”.
The planning committee also felt the proposed three-bedroom homes did not reflect the need for smaller properties in Islington.
The new scheme has a mix of homes with one, two or four bedrooms.
A report for next Thursday’s planning committee (January 27) says the new scheme is an improvement on the previous one and recommends approving it.
In August 2018 the pub found itself “under threat” after a mysterious licensing meeting at the town hall.
Pub management had feared for its future after the pub was subject of the secretive licensing sub committee meeting.