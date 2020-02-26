Housmans Bookshop: Radical Cally store nominated for best independent retailer award

A radical Caledonian Road bookshop has been shortlisted for an award for best independent retailer.

The British Book Awards has published regional shortlists for the 2020 Independent Bookshop of the Year gongs.

A record 49 bookshops from nine regions are competing to be named the country's best independent retailer for books. Islington's Housmans Bookshop is one of four London store fighting it to be named best in the capital.

Regional winners will then compete for the overall prize, to be given out at the British Book Awards ceremony, at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on May 18.

The overall winner will get £5,000 towards to put towards the running of the shop.

The Bookseller's managing editor Tom Tivnan said: "It is really heartening to see the spread of the shortlisted shops, not just geographically but in longevity.

"There are businesses that have been mainstays for decades [...] but there are also newcomers, which are bringing fresh blood and energy to the sector."