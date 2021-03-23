Published: 8:18 AM March 23, 2021

Some 15 per cent of people who responded to our survey, held to mark the anniversary of the first Covid lockdown, have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic.

And for those who are still employed, 18pc are worried they might lose their within the next year - although half of the respondents didn't report having any worries.

The Gazette ran the London-wide survey to mark Covid one year on, and 11pc of those who responded are from Islington.

Nearly 70pc of those who took part reported that their mental health is worse than before the lockdown - although a surprising 6.5pc said it is better now than beforehand.



The Covid vaccination programme has left 45pc of people feeling safer than before, although 16pc report it doesn't leave them feeling reassured about their safety.

Some 55pc of those surveyed said they are very likely to visit high street shops once they reopen, but 22pc are not.

You may also want to watch:

A quarter of people said they would book a holiday in the UK this year and 31pc said they would go further afield to Europe and beyond, while 43pc are not looking to book any holidays at all.

Women walk past the closed down children's clothing store Igloo on Upper Street in Islington - Credit: PA

A closed sign on the window of Le Mercury restaurant on Upper Street in Islington - Credit: PA



