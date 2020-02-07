Huge parties at rental flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason drive King's Cross neighbours up the wall

Huge parties at short-term let flats in King's Cross owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason are driving neighbours up the wall.

Hundreds of people turned up to Drum Court in Gifford Street on Saturday for a party at one of the flats, which are rented out through high-end serviced apartment company Sonder.

Security guards for the firm tried to intervene but in the end police were called and were on site dispersing the crowd until 8am on Sunday morning.

Now neighbours have demanded action is taken.

Ian Gould said: "Something is going seriously wrong as on four or five occasions now the property is taken over by a massive group of rowdy party goers who descend on a quiet residential street and cause mayhem.

"The perpetrators obviously know how to get around the Sonder system so keep coming back. The worst episode ended in absolute mayhem all night as a gang war erupted and cars were racing up and down the street.

"I report to the police, Islington Council's ASB line, Sonder and a representative of Nick Mason but nothing seems to be changing."

Cllr Paul Convery, who also lives on the street, questioned whether the short-term let limit of 90 days per calendar year was being breached. He said Mr Mason must take some responsibility for what is happening.

"Once upon a time it was one of Nick Mason's vintage motorcycle collection storage warehouses," he said. "He's not made quite as much money out of these premises as he did with Pink Floyd but he's done very well indeed.

"Nick decided that instead of converting it into long-term rented apartments he handed it over to Sonder and in doing that he takes some responsibility for some of the stuff that happens.

"Sonder had security guys on site on Saturday but not enough to control a couple of hundred people. Police were there until 8am. How many man hours have been wasted because some jerk decided to throw a party?"

Sonder's UK general manager Steven Haag said: "We are continually improving our processes, including guest vetting and additional security measures.

"We are continuing to work with our landlord to improve security for the building. Neighbourhood disturbances like last night's are in no one's interest and we are keen to eliminate them permanently through these measures."

Nick Mason has been contacted for comment.