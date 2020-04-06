Search

There With You: Humanitarian charity teams up with Finsbury Park Mosque to give Whittington Hospital workers free meals

PUBLISHED: 16:52 06 April 2020

A file image of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

A file image of Finsbury Park Mosque. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Wire

PA Wire/PA Images

Finsbury Park Mosque has teamed up with a humanitarian charity and will hand out 100 free meals to workers at the Whittington Hospital on Tuesday.

The St Thomas’s Road mosque is working in partnership with Human Appeal and Wishes Catering to make the gesture of thanks to hardworking NHS staff battling Covid-19 at the Archway hospital.

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman Mohammed Kozbar said: “We as a local mosque are proud to do our but for our local communities here in Islington, especially our NHS staff who are looking after us, also our elderly and those who are most vulnerable.”

Human Appeal has also launched a Covid-19 emergency campaign to raise funds for people facing the coronavirus across the globe.

Abid Shah, coordinating Human Appeal’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak across the UK, said: “Feeding our NHS heroes is the least we can do to show our appreciation and endless thanks for their efforts during this testing time for us all.

“We’re reaching out to hospitals, mosques and businesses up and down the country to offer Human Appeal’s helping hand in providing assistance for those who need it most.

“We’re proud to do our bit for our communities across the UK so wherever you are, if there is any way we could work together or if you need our help, we want to hear from you.”

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in Islington during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

