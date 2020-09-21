Search

Advanced search

Hundreds join protest march and rally to ‘stop horrendous road closures’ in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets

PUBLISHED: 16:57 21 September 2020

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Saturday in another protest against the “undemocratic” mass road closures they claim are causing chaos and misery.

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly HancockHundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington residents upset about the council’s people friendly streets scheme, joined forces with others from Hackney and Tower Hamlets where similar initiatives have also been introduced to “improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians” as we emerge from lockdown.

Road closures have been put in place to prevent vehicles using roads in Clerkenwell Green, Canonbury West, Canonbury East and St Peter’s. Protesters held aloft banners stating ‘Road closures mean unsafe streets’ and ‘Don’t divide our community’.

They walked from Old Street roundabout, along New North Road and Upper Street, culminating with a rally in Islington Green.

The protest is the third since restrictions were introduced in August under experimental traffic orders, meaning no consultation was held beforehand.

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly HancockHundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

The council is inviting feedback to inform a decision whether to make the measures permanent.

Hundreds of people turned out at Old Street roundabout for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington. Picture: Polly HancockHundreds of people turned out at Old Street roundabout for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Tottenham to donate match-worn shirts to Justin Edinburgh Foundation

Justin Edinburgh celebrates after Leyton Orient clinched the National League title at Brisbane Road after a goalless draw with Braintree Town (pic: Mark Kerton/PA Images).

Arsenal trio nominated for September Barclays FA Women’s Super League awards

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Hundreds join protest march and rally to ‘stop horrendous road closures’ in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets

Hundreds of people turned out for a protest against road closures in Hackney and Islington, marching from Old Street to Islington Green. Picture: Polly Hancock

Islington theatre launches digital programme of shows and dance workshops

Sadler's Wells. Picture: Google Maps

Islington comedy club reopens with social distancing ‘to support the industry’

The Bill Murray comedy pub in Islington.