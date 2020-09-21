Hundreds join protest march and rally to ‘stop horrendous road closures’ in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
PUBLISHED: 16:57 21 September 2020
Polly Hancock
Hundreds of people took to the streets on Saturday in another protest against the “undemocratic” mass road closures they claim are causing chaos and misery.
Islington residents upset about the council’s people friendly streets scheme, joined forces with others from Hackney and Tower Hamlets where similar initiatives have also been introduced to “improve conditions for cyclists and pedestrians” as we emerge from lockdown.
Road closures have been put in place to prevent vehicles using roads in Clerkenwell Green, Canonbury West, Canonbury East and St Peter’s. Protesters held aloft banners stating ‘Road closures mean unsafe streets’ and ‘Don’t divide our community’.
They walked from Old Street roundabout, along New North Road and Upper Street, culminating with a rally in Islington Green.
The protest is the third since restrictions were introduced in August under experimental traffic orders, meaning no consultation was held beforehand.
The council is inviting feedback to inform a decision whether to make the measures permanent.
