Hundreds of e-bikes to be rolled out across Islington

Cllr Claudia Webbe with the Lime bikes. Picture: Lime Archant

Hundreds of e-bikes are to be rolled out in Islington and positioned near major stations around the borough.

Transport company Lime – working in partnership with Islington Council – launched its rentable bikes in the borough on Monday.

It will be creating “hotspots” outside Highbury & Islington, Old Street, Angel, Finsbury Park, Archway and more, where riders can unlock a bike for £1 and ride them for £9 per hour.

Jaanaki Momaya, general manager for Lime UK, said: “We’re delighted to be adding more Lime e- bikes to our growing fleet in London, providing residents with more diverse and convenient travel options.

“Islington is an incredibly populous borough with over 225,000 residents and we’re thrilled to be bringing an additional zero-emission transport offering.

“We hope to encourage Londoners to try a new mode of travel and reduce their personal carbon footprint.”

The bikes are decked-out with a 250W motor and rechargeable lithium battery, which the company says make cycling easy for people of all fitness levels and abilities.

The firm has also produced an app, so users can locate their nearest bikes.

“We’re working hard to make Islington an attractive and easy place to cycle,” said Islington’s environment and transport chief Cllr Claudia Webbe. “And we’re pleased to welcome Lime to our borough.

“Bike sharing is a simple way for many residents and visitors to get around quickly, cheaply and conveniently.

“Also, the e-bikes are accessible to a huge range of people and are a valuable addition to Islington’s mix of public transport options.

“The new e-bikes mean even more people can switch to cycling, a healthier and more environmentally friendly way to travel.”

Lime has an existing fleet of more than 1,000 bikes stationed across Brent and Ealing, which were introduced in December.

The bikes will be regularly recharged, as their batteries only last for a few days.

The company has installed a “geo-fence” around Moorfields Eye Hospital to create a barrier where the bikes can’t park.