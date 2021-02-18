Islington primary's food bank experiences spike in demand
- Credit: Jo Stephens
Demand for an Islington primary school's food bank spiked at the start of this year.
Hungerford Primary School on Hungerford Road has reported a "sharp uptake" in need for its food bank at the start of the January 2021 term and the beginning of the third national lockdown.
It was initially set up in April to help local families who are struggling during the pandemic, and also sees the school deliver parcels to those in isolation.
The initiative relies on donations, but has also been supported by the Caledonian Road Methodist Church.
Hungerford Primary School also sells homemade face masks and baby blankets to help keep the food bank running.
Jo Stephens, headteacher of Hungerford, said: "It has been wonderful to have so much community support by way of food and clothes donations, but the need now is greater than ever before. We are proud to play our part and would welcome any further donations."
Hungerford also runs a clothes bank for those in need.
Donate at the food bank's new crowdfunder on https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-feed-families-at-hungerford-school
