Studio for struggling creatives launches in Angel

Nicola PG-Blackburn

Published: 5:24 PM March 31, 2021   
 A still from Rosa-Johan Uddoh's film 'Performing Whitness'  

A still from Rosa-Johan Uddoh's film 'Performing Whitness' - Credit: Jos Bitelli

A non-profit venture offering empty commercial workspaces to struggling creatives has opened its first London branch in Angel.

Hypha Studios opened the venue in Camden Passage as part of its aims to “regenerate the high street” and “remove financial obstacles to creativity”.

Its first artist-in-residence, Stoke Newington-based Rosa-Johan Uddoh, was selected from a pool of nearly 100 applicants by a panel of judges which included Catherine Wood, senior curator at the Tate Modern. 

The performance, writing and multimedia installation artist will use the space for six weeks to prepare for an upcoming solo show for a gallery in Southend and develop writing for a book.

She’ll also hold an online talk about her practise, details of which will soon be released on the Hypha Studios' website. 

After being forced to work from her bedroom throughout lockdown, Ms Uddoh said that the Camden Passage space will allow her to create “messy, large-scale work again”.

For the past year she has explored themes around a Black curriculum and the limits of representational politics.

Rosa's work called 'Atlantic Cruises' with London artist Ebun Sodipo

Rosa's work called 'Atlantic Cruises' with London artist Ebun Sodipo - Credit: Nick Knight


