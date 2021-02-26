Published: 2:46 PM February 26, 2021

A seventh man has been charged with murder after Imani Allaway-Muir was fatally shot in Islington.

James Nicholson, 34, of no fixed address, was arrested on February 25 and has been charged with murder.

He was due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court today (February 26).

Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, was shot dead “in broad daylight” near a children’s playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway, on July 4.

Emergency services were called to Roman Way at 3.20pm but despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a gunshot wound.

On July 9 Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road, De Beauvoir, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park, was charged with murder.

Demetrios Kyriacou, 33, of Liverpool Road, Barnsbury; Darren Dredge, 38, of no fixed abode; and Hassan Hamza, 27, of Arundel Square, Barnsbury were all charged with murder on July 16.

Then Dean Walker, 31, of Shearling Way in the Cally was charged with murder on December 3.

A trial date has been set for February 2022.