Chamber music and arts festival scheduled for Islington this summer 

Xindi Wei

Published: 10:27 AM April 19, 2021   
Joana Ly

Joana Ly - Credit: Bill Cooper

The inaugural Islington Festival of Music and Art will take place at the end of July, its artistic directors have announced.  

The festival will present 15 events on the weekend of July 22 to 25, showcasing 11 chamber music concerts in Islington venues.  

Director, pianist and conductor Martin Andre, who is helping to organise the festival, told the Gazette: “We have spent the winter months in dialogue with venues throughout Islington, and top calibre musicians who live in London. 

“Together we have programmed this extravaganza of beautiful music in wonderful locations, played by international artists who are delighted to have the opportunity to come together in a celebration of the arts for the local community.

“We hope the festival will bring enormous pleasure and joy to everyone after the difficult past 12 months. 

Martin Andre 

Martin Andre - Credit: Joana Ly

As well as concerts arranged at lunchtime, early evening, and late night, there will also be three workshops running concurrently. 

Two feature art classes for abstract and figurative drawing, and the other is hosted by a renowned Luthier, who is a specialist in restoring and repairing string instruments. 

About 30 musicians will perform music by Beethoven, Mahler, Haydn, Brahms and Schumann.

Venues include Islington Square, Christ Church Highbury, the Old Queen’s Head, the Newington Green meeting house, and No 20 Arts. 

Martin said: “We are honoured to be presenting these concerts and events with important artists, colleagues and friends from the world of music and art for the public.  

"Everyone involved in the festival is coming to Islington to bring pleasure and their expertise to a wide audience. 

“We hope that our programme will attract great interest not only from local people but many others from further afield, and we aim to deliver a high-quality product at reasonable price to hundreds of people.” 

Violinist Joana Ly, from Portugal, said: “I am delighted that so many top-class musicians have enthusiastically agreed to come and play in this festival, and to bring a smile to the residents of Islington and beyond.” 

The festival has been funded by the Cavatina Chamber Music Trust, and free tickets will be available for people under the age of 26.  

Visit www.islingtonfestival.com

Sofia Sousa 

Sofia Sousa - Credit: Joana Ly

The Festival Team: Joana Ly, Martin André, Kieran Kelly

The Festival Team: Joana Ly, Martin André, Kieran Kelly - Credit: Martin Andre 

