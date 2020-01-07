Boundary review: Arsenal Football Club set to get ward named after it

Arsenal Football Club looks set to have a ward named after it, if proposed boundary changes are approved by Parliament.

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England has published its final recommendations today (January 7), following two round of public consultation.

All but one of the current council wards in Islington are set to change, with Highbury West ward becoming Arsenal in honour of the Gunners.

The proposals would also see Islington represented by 51 councillors, three more than at present. There would be seventeen three-councillor wards. Initial plans suggested moving Highbury Grove and Highbury Fields into Mildmay ward - but both now look set to stay within a new Highbury ward. The commission has also amended its draft proposal to make changes to the boundaries of Hillrise and Junction wards.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, said: "We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Islington."

Parliament must approve the changes, which would come into force at the council elections in 2022.

