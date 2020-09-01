Inquest hears Islington student died after crashing into tree

The crash took place on East Ruston Road. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A student from Islington died after crashing into a tree, an inquest has heard.

Eighteen-year-old Daniel MacMillan died at the scene of the crash on East Ruston Road in Norfolk’s Lessingham, near Happisburgh.

He was driving a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a tree on August 27 before 8am.

The crash closed the road, stopped bus services into the coastal village by Eccles-on-Sea and prompted Norfolk Constabulary to appeal for witnesses, information or dashcam footage of the incident.

An inquest into his death opened on Tuesday, September 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

The court heard Mr MacMillan was a student and was born in Islington in North London.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave the medical cause of death as traumatic brain injury due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest has now been adjourned until February 25 next year.

