Inquest hears Islington student died after crashing into tree
PUBLISHED: 12:13 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:13 01 September 2020
A student from Islington died after crashing into a tree, an inquest has heard.
Eighteen-year-old Daniel MacMillan died at the scene of the crash on East Ruston Road in Norfolk’s Lessingham, near Happisburgh.
He was driving a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a tree on August 27 before 8am.
The crash closed the road, stopped bus services into the coastal village by Eccles-on-Sea and prompted Norfolk Constabulary to appeal for witnesses, information or dashcam footage of the incident.
An inquest into his death opened on Tuesday, September 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.
The court heard Mr MacMillan was a student and was born in Islington in North London.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave the medical cause of death as traumatic brain injury due to a road traffic collision.
The inquest has now been adjourned until February 25 next year.
