Physics body unveils plans to turn former Cally Road bar into AI hub
- Credit: Institute of Physics
The UK's professional body for physics has shared its plans to transform a former cocktail bar in Cally Road into a community learning hub.
The Institute of Physics (IOP) wants to extend its current HQ, which sits on the corner with Balfe Street, into a third floor extension on top of the two-storey Victorian building at 33 Caledonian Road.
It also wants to turn the the building it bought three years ago into a publicly available ‘makerspace’.
Since moving to Islington, the IOP has hosted a plethora of community events from a children’s science conference to family-friendly exhibitions, run homework clubs and invited students from City and Islington College to build a cosmic ray detector built on its roof.
Now the charity hopes to do even more to raise public awareness and understanding of physics through the redevelopment.
You may also want to watch:
The IOP has visions to create an "exciting, free-to-use, tech-focused space where people can come together with friends and can get involved with science and engineering, and where younger local residents can discover the many diverse career opportunities a technical career can offer".
Technicians and apprentices would run the new spaces, which would be equipped with computer coding facilities and high-specification computers to teach key coding languages for use in gaming software, AI, machine learning and augmented reality.
Most Read
- 1 Emirates Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for second Pfizer jabs
- 2 Seven top Islington restaurants classed amongst the best in the UK
- 3 Boy, 16, charged with murder of Romario Opia in Islington
- 4 New vision for Islington's Barnard Park goes on show
- 5 Hundreds in Hackney and Islington unaware they have a claim to an estate
- 6 Islington's mayor joins inaugural festival of guided walks
- 7 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
- 8 Finsbury Park sex assault: Man arrested on suspicion of rape
- 9 Can you help find spots to plant 200 mature trees in Islington?
- 10 Upper Street flat attack: Man, 58, stabbed in neck and back
A spokesperson said: "The IOP’s makerspace will inspire people to grow their skills and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), and entrepreneurism.
"It will enable the local community to get hands-on with electronics, engineering, 3D printing, 3D modelling software and robotics."
A council planning committee is expected to make a decision on the project later in 2021.
If given the go ahead, works are expected to commence in autumn 2021 and take roughly 12-18 months to complete.
An online Zoom Q&A about the proposals with the architects and project team takes place at 4pm on July 1.
For more details see iop.org/about/contact-us/33cr.