Published: 9:30 AM October 8, 2021 Updated: 10:22 AM October 8, 2021

Protesters from Insulate Britain have glued their hands to the floor to cause disruption at Old Street - Credit: Sally Patterson

Protesters from Insulate Britain have blocked the Old Street gyratory, causing major disruption during rush hour.

About 40 demonstrators glued their hands to the A501 in Shoreditch, and are staging a simultaneous protest at junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire.

The climate change activists want the government to fund a national home insulation programme starting with all social housing.

The protests caused long queues of rush hour traffic on Friday morning (October 8).

Insulate Britain admitted its actions on the M25 are “in breach” of an injunction obtained by the Government last month.

Group spokesperson Tracey Mallagan said: “If governments don’t act soon to reduce emissions, we face a terrifying situation.

“We won’t be worrying about shortages of pasta or loo rolls because law and order breaks down pretty quickly when there is not enough food to go round.

“The Government won’t be wondering if there are enough hospital beds or ventilators, but whether there are enough people left to bury the dead.

“The Government is destroying our country. Boris Johnson should be taken to court for treason. Our flesh and blood are being tossed aside as expendable.”

