In pictures: Pond-dipping, singing and mindfulness at Gillespie Park fun day

Author Picture Icon

Emma Bartholomew

Published: 2:46 PM August 5, 2021   
People of different ages came together to enjoy Gillespie Park nature reserve in Highbury

People of different ages came together to enjoy Gillespie Park nature reserve in Highbury - Credit: Islington Council

People of all ages came together for a day of crafts, pond-dipping, singing, yoga and mindfulness at Gillespie Park Local Nature Reserve.

More than 100 people came to the intergenerational event, organised by Islington Council, Age UK and Whittington Health, on Saturday (July 31) to get people of different ages together to enjoy the nature reserve in Highbury.

Islington's eco chief, Cllr Rowena Champion, said: “Our event at Gillespie Park brought together young and older people to enjoy everything from pond-dipping to yoga, and to experience the excitement of the natural world.

“We’re building a fairer, greener, cleaner and healthier Islington for everyone, and we want people of all ages to enjoy our parks and outdoor spaces.

“Islington’s parks and green spaces have been more important than ever to all of our wellbeing since March last year and we know how important nature can be for people’s health and happiness."

