Funds raised during Islington Irish Month to help charities focusing on male suicide

Islington Irish Month is expected to have raised £10,000 for mental health charities after Irish heritage events were held throughout March.

Cllr Troy Gallagher, Islington’s first Irish-born mayor, hosted the initiative in collaboration with the London Irish Centre.

The money raised will be donated to forum+, icap, and James’ Place, chosen by Mayor Gallagher for their focus on male suicide and mental health support.

He said: “I’m truly delighted to be able to support these three brilliant charities with the donations kindly given by the wonderful people of Islington.”

Events in March included a céilí, heritage walks, Irish story time sessions, and the Centenary Gala Ball with special guest the Irish singer and television presenter Daniel O’Donnell.

Islington has one of the highest Irish populations in the UK.

Mayor Gallagher said: “The contribution of Irish people to life in the borough and in London is massive, both historically and in the present moment.”