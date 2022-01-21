News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ironmonger Row Baths have reopened for these activities

Olivia Burney

Published: 10:04 AM January 21, 2022
Ironmonger Row Baths is set to partially reopen

Ironmonger Row Baths is set to partially reopen - Credit: Islington Council

Parts of The Ironmonger Row Baths have reopened following the fire earlier this month.

The Old Street fitness centre was damaged by a blaze at around 10am on January 6 following reports it had sparked inside a sauna. Nobody was injured.

The gym, studio and squash courts opened its doors to the public for the first time since the fire on Wednesday,  January 19.

GLL, the gym chain running fitness centre, and Islington Council have worked together closely to repair the facilities as quickly as possible.

The historic swimming pool remains closed, but in a press statement GLL announced that: “Swim customers will be able to return soon, and we will give an update on reopening plans for the pool shortly.”

GLL has temporarily upgraded swimming memberships for UK-wide use so members can use any pool, including Archway Leisure Centre, Cally Pool, and Highbury Leisure Centre.

For updates visit www.better.org.uk/leisure-centre/london/islington/ironmonger-row-baths.

