'Is anyone missing a large snake?': Frightened neighbour finds reptile on boiler

PUBLISHED: 07:45 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 07:45 31 July 2019

A boa constrictor snake stock image (Picture Phil Noble/PA)

A "large snake" scared an Islington neighbour when they discovered it nestled atop their boiler.

Police were called to collect the reptile, but they haven't yet confirmed its species or exact size.

"Is anyone missing a large snake?," Islington police tweeted this morning.

"We have one at Islington Police Station that was found by a rather startled member of the public. He made himself comfortable on top of their boiler. Found in the N1 area."

Please call 101 CAD 198/31JUL19

Did you find the snake? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk

