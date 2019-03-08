ISHA could bulldoze block on St Mary's Path estate to build bigger, warmer flats & more homes for social rent

Residents of St Mary's Path Estate, from left: Patrick Rodwell, Jean Rodwell, Yadilene Vallejo, St Mary's vicar Rev Simon Harvey, Sidney Rodwell, Jackie Hughes and Maureen Roberts. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

A block of 20 homes on the St Mary's Path estate could be bulldozed and rebuilt to create bigger flats and more units for social rent, it can be revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) will give neighbours two options in a consultation over how best to spend £10million to regenerate the Upper Street estate.

In both scenarios ISHA proposes "estate-wide" refurbishments to tackle damp, improve the electrical, heating and ventilation systems, fit new windows and flooring replaced and redecorate flats.

But the second choice also advocates "knocking down" and rebuilding St Mary's House to create "modern", spacious flats for the families occupying it - and more homes for social rent.

"We gave a commitment not to raze the estate to the ground," ISHA's chief exec Ruth Davison told the Gazette.

"The proposal for a new build St Mary's House is to make sure homes are warmer, deal with systemic issues of damp [and building] family homes to modern space standards. [...]

"For families those units are a long way below modern space standards, so we'd be able to build flats up to modern space and warmth standards - and put more homes for social rent on the estate."

But she said neighbours must choose between "the refurbishment but no remodelling of the flats or the same but with the pulling down of St Mary's House".

You may also want to watch:

She added: "In both options, because works are so extensive, all the tenants will have to move but we will phase works so, if people wish, they can stay on the estate while works are being done.

"We will make clear these are the two options from us but people are encouraged, during consultation, to feedback what they like or don't like and propose alternatives."

There was an outcry from neighbours in October 2017 when ISHA put forward five options for dealing with the historic, damp-riddled estate, which included demolishing it completely. This sparked fears of permanent displacement and mass opposition, leading ISHA to backtrack on its bulldozing proposal in 2018.

But it maintained regeneration works would still mean removing some three- and four-bed family homes.

ISHA's new boss Ms Davison made five pledges to neighbours in March. She promised: all secure and assured tenants have a right to stay permanently on the estate, with no changes to their rent; that anyone who moves to a different size property in the estate will pay rent based on existing rates; and that people who currently under-occupy can continue doing so by one room. The fifth promise was not to "raise the estate".

During consultation, people will also be asked their views on how to tackle the damp, with a choice between rendering of partially rendering the buildings, dry-lining them, or "a mixture of both".

ISHA's preference would be to render or partially render to avoid "making small flats smaller", Ms Davison said.

She will feedback finds from the consultation to ISHA's board in September, and has invited the Tenants and Residents Association (TRA) to attend.

ISHA would then need to seek planning permission for either plan from Islington Council.

The TRA and Islington's housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward have been approached for comment.