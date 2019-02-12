Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islingto Council’s career roadshow for National Apprenticeship Week

PUBLISHED: 15:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 27 February 2019

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Steve Bainbridge Photography Ltd

Islington Council is hosting a career events roadshow at a series of locations across the borough for National Apprenticeship Week.

The council’s youth employment team is running Aspire career events from Monday to Friday to show young people from all backgrounds some of the apprenticeship opportunities available to them.

The sessions will help introduce 16-25 year olds to potential employers

Islington’s economy and jobs chief, Cllr Asima Shaikh said: “It’s really important that we give people support and advice to fulfil their potential.

“Learning while working is hugely rewarding, it’s important young people from all backgrounds are able to explore their options and the opportunities.”

There are sessions for 16- to 25-year-olds at St Mary’s Youth Open House on Tuesday from 5pm and 8pm, and at Jubba Youth Community Association between 5pm and 6pm on Wednesday, and finally at the Highbury Roundhouse from 7pm and 8pm that same evening.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Most Read

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road.

Police release picture of suspect linked to officer getting punched in Finsbury Park station

British Transport Police have released an image of a man they wish to speak to in relation to an assault on an off-duty police officer. Picture: BTP

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Mesut Ozil and Robert Pires provide ray of sunshine for brave young Arsenal fan Tye

Tye Agala (right) with brother Rio flank big-hearted Arsenal star Mesut Ozil in the Gunners dressing room

Arsenal boss Unai Emery issues rallying cry ahead of Bournemouth urging fans to create ‘positive energy’ at the Emirates

Arsenal manager Unai Emery instructs his players

‘Horrifying antisemitic attack’: Anti-racist vigil to take place in Highbury after old man is beaten up

Highbury & Islington station.Picture:Ken Mears

Islingto Council’s career roadshow for National Apprenticeship Week

Islington apprentice, Usama Mohamed. Picture: Steve Bainbridge

Brutal antisemitic attack on elderly man at Highbury Corner in broad daylight

A man was allegedly assualted at Highbury Corner. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists