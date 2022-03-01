Islington: 13 School Streets to be made permanent

A School Street in Islington - a scheme which children have reportedly taken to. - Credit: Islington Council

Thirteen School Streets that were on trial around Islington will be made permanent after they were found to reduce pollution.

The schemes, which prevent motor vehicles using streets outside participating schools around collection times, went on trial from September 2020.

This week, Islington Council said the 13 have also helped to achieve outcomes such as a reduction in speeds, traffic, and have helped youngsters exercise more.

It means 35 School Streets, covering 36 schools in the borough, are now operating. They are a different entity to the low traffic neighbourhoods also in Islington.

Councillor Rowena Champion said: “Our School Streets are crucial to our efforts to tackle climate change, address air pollution, and create a more equal borough where all can travel easily.

“By making it easier and safer for children, parents and teachers to walk, cycle and scoot to school, they help local people to make healthier, more environmentally-friendly choices.

“Studies have also shown that active travel can increase a child’s concentration by four hours, highlighting the positive impacts School Streets can make to young people’s learning.”

The council has said 61 per cent of 722 respondents to a survey said School Streets were a ‘good thing’ for the borough.

In addition, 81 per cent of children supported the schemes - with ‘safety’ being the most commonly stated reason why.

Islington has the highest proportion of school streets of any London borough.

Councillor Champion added: “We’re really pleased to see the positive impact that these 13 School Streets have made, and by making the schemes permanent we can continue to support children, parents and teachers to make cleaner, greener, healthier choices about how they travel.”

The council consulted on all 13 schemes in September and October 2021.

A 14th scheme that was introduced in September 2020 at Pooles Park Primary School was dropped that December due to safety concerns. That scheme never went to public consultation.

The 13 School Streets being made permanent are: Blessed Sacrament Primary School; Gillespie Primary School; St John’s Highbury Vale CofE Primary School; St Jude’s and St Paul’s CofE Primary School; St Mary Magdalene Primary School; St Mary’s Islington CofE Primary School; Tufnell Park Primary School; Vittoria primary School; The Gower Primary School; Hargrave Park Primary School; St Andrew’s CofE Primary School; Thornhill Primary School; Whitehall Park Primary School.

