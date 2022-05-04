More than 8,000 took park in Islington exercise game

More than 8,200 took part in a virtual reality game that rewarded players for exercising in Islington.

Beat the Street concluded on Wednesday, May 4, and saw a total of more than 47,000 miles clocked up by players travelling to interactive sites to score points.

Organisers have donated £1,500 to the British Red Cross Ukraine crisis as an incentive for the local community to walk, cycle and run more than 40,000 miles.

Sarah Cleary from St John's Highbury Vale Primary School said: “We have thoroughly enjoyed participating in Beat the Street.

“There has been a real buzz around the competition, not just amongst the children, but parents, carers and the whole staff team too. The game has brought our school community closer together in a fun and exciting way.

“More than anything, we have noticed how much it has increased the children's motivation to get up and walk, scoot or cycle in order to gain points for the team. We are already wondering what we will do when it ends.”