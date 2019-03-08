Islington Council agrees homelessness and rough sleeping strategy

Islington council's executive member for housing and development Cllr Diarmaid ward Archant

Town hall chiefs agreed Islington’s new homelessness and rough sleeping strategy for the next five years at a meeting of the executive on Thursday.

The blueprint reiterates pledges to build at least 550 new council homes by 2022 and purchase 50 or more properties for temporary accommodation.

Other commitments include increasing the amount of emergency accommodation available to rough sleepers, encouraging landlords to rent properties to Housing Benefit and Universal Credit claimants, and educating private sector tenants about their housing rights.

Islington’s housing chief Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: “Homelessness and rough sleeping shouldn’t exist and it is shameful that so many people find themselves in such dire circumstances.

“Our innovative plans will see more tailored support offered to those people who are at risk of becoming homeless, as I believe preventing homelessness is always the best approach.

“We will continue to support anyone who is sleeping rough by offering routes into secure housing that are backed-up with the one-to-one support that people need.

“Crucially, we will continue building the largest number of new council homes in Islington for over 30 years, which helps local people to secure a new genuinely affordable and secure home, whilst also freeing up more homes for people in severe housing need.”

Islington’s homelessness plan also commits to developing its Housing First pilot, which offers rough sleepers an unconditional roof over their head to help turn their lives around.

You can view the full plan here.