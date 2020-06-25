Islington and Hackney see populations rise by more than a third since 2001

Islington and Hackney’s population sizes have both increased by just over 35 per cent since 2001, new figures suggest.

Some 23 areas of the UK have seen their population increase by more than a quarter since 2001 and some of the biggest jumps have been in London.

Tower Hamlets saw the greatest increase at 61.5pc, followed by Newham (41.6pc), Hackney (35.6pc), and Corby in Northamptonshire holding joint fourth at 35.2pc along with Islington.

Areas outside the capital with big leaps include Uttlesford in Essex (32.4pc), South Derbyshire (31.2pc) and Dartford (31pc).

The figures have been published by the Office for National Statistics, and show the change in estimated population size for local authority areas in the UK from mid-2001 to mid-2019.

The 23 areas with increases above 25pc are all in England.

However, there were 18 authority areas in the UK which saw a decrease.