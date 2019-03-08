Search

Advanced search

ISHA won't bulldoze any buildings on St Mary's Path Estate after neighbours reject bulldozers in consultation

PUBLISHED: 12:41 19 September 2019

The St Mary's Path Estate with Upper Street in the bottom left-hand corner. Picture: Google StreetView

The St Mary's Path Estate with Upper Street in the bottom left-hand corner. Picture: Google StreetView

Archant

Neighbours have rejected a proposal to bulldoze a building in St Mary's Path Estate by a commanding two-to-one majority - and their housing association has now completely ruled out demolition.

Islington and Shoreditch Housing Association (ISHA) suggested knocking down the St Mary's House building on the historic Upper Street estate and rebuilding it with bigger flats and two additional homes, or just refurbishing all the blocks in the estate.

The consultation was held in May and June and members of the St Mary's Path Estate Tenants and Residents Association attended the ISHA board meeting on Tuesday evening, where it became clear neighbours had outright rejected demolition but were also unsold on the renovation proposals.

ISHA's chief exec Ruth Davison today told the Gazette: "I was really clear that what I wanted was people's view about the proposals we were putting to them and genuinely wanted people to feel they could feed back without fear of favour [an independent firm was appointed to run the consultation]. It's their homes and there community and I know, even before I started, that the board at ISHA was motivated with trying to improve the fabric of the buildings for the better and also make an effort with new homes with improved space standards.

You may also want to watch:

"Residents have said two-to-one that they don't want any demolition on the estate and genuinely I don't want to do something that's against the majority on the estate - loud and clear, there won't be any demolition on the estate."

This draws a line under a saga that started in 2017, before Ms Davison's tenure, when ISHA touted five options to address the damp-riddled estate, including complete demolition. A concerted campaign by neighbours fearful their community would be fragmented and displaced led ISHA to claim bulldozing St Mary's Path was off the table in June 2018, but it did say regeneration could mean removing some of the three- and four- bed flats. Then this year, after Ms Davison's appointment, the two options - one of which did include demolition of St Mary's House after all - were put forward.

In the more recent consultation, Ms Davison sought to assuage fears through a serious of commitments such as no rent hikes, a right of return for all neighbours on the estate and the option that everyone who wanted to could remain on site during works.

in June, in response to the suggestion St Mary's House be levelled, TRA chair Nico Christian said it was "shocking ISHA have reneged on their promise to rule out demolition as part of the development". The TRA has been approached for comment about the consultation results.

In a letter sent to all neighbours today Ms Davison said that while there was "some positive feedback" for the estate-wide refurbishment plans, there was also "no great excitement for them". She's now calling on the TRA and neighbours to engage in planning with ISHA so a balance can be struck between work it needs to do to ensure the flats are safe and sustainable, versus what works people want done.

Ms Davison, who personally thought knocking down St Mary's House might be a better option, added: "I think the estate is beautiful but I said to my board colleagues I was chastened when I walked around a development recently and cupboards were nearly as big as the bathrooms on St Mary's Path, and I wanted to build social homes and improve space standards. But for one reason or another people don't want that and I respect their wishes. We are passionate and committed to building new social homes in the borough - it just won't be in St Mary's Path."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gavin Williamson backs headteachers’ right to exclude kids and touts SEND free schools but evades school climate strikes question

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, pictured at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Most Read

Seven convicted for ‘territorial gang fight’ in St John Street

Michael Dyra pleaded guilty of violent disorder and carrying a weapon in relation to an incident in St John Street on October 16, 2018. Picture: Met Police

Scaffolder suspended after he shoves man at Crouch Hill bus stop then makes crude gestures as W7 drives off

The moment a scaffolder pushed a man at the Dickenson Road bus stop in Crouch Hill yesterday. Picture: Kyriakos Sideris

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Driver mounts pavement and runs over comedian’s foot outside Upper Street bar

Slim Jim's Liquor Store in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro

Gavin Williamson backs headteachers’ right to exclude kids and touts SEND free schools but evades school climate strikes question

Education secretary Gavin Williamson, pictured at the University of Birmingham. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Ozil needs rest says Arsenal boss Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery greets team-mate Mesut Ozil as he is substituted off during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

ISHA won’t bulldoze any buildings on St Mary’s Path Estate after neighbours reject bulldozers in consultation

The St Mary's Path Estate with Upper Street in the bottom left-hand corner. Picture: Google StreetView

Gardener and artist Janis Hardiman exhibits paintings of her Vale of Health plot

Interior with Head of Peace (1999) by Janis Hardiman image courtesy of Art Space Gallery

Cricket: Bamber happy to do his bit for Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

You can’t read into Arsenal’s draw says Frankfurt coach Hutter

Eintracht Frankfurt manager Adi Hutter (left) during a training session at Stamford Bridge (Pic: Mike Egerton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists