Cyclist injured after collision with police in City Road

Published: 8:09 PM May 23, 2021

The cordon at City Road in Islington on Sunday, May 23. - Credit: André Langlois

A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in City Road, involving police responding to an emergency on Sunday (May 23).

The crash happened at about 5.15pm and involved a marked police vehicle.

The cyclist, a 43-year-old man, was injured and treated at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital by ambulance. His condition is not known.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The police vehicle was understood to have been on its way to an emergency incident at the time of the collision.

"The Met's directorate of professional standards has been informed.

"City Road has been partially closed and is likely to remain so for some time while enquiries are carried out."