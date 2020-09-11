Islington Council approves £8m funding for voluntary and community organisations

Islington Council has pledged £8 million funding for voluntary and community sector organisations over the next four years.

In total, 48 organisations have received voluntary and community wector partnership grants including community hub centres, which have played a key role in Islington’s Covid-19 response.

There will also be an overall increase in funding for organisations that are Black and minority ethnic-led, and focused on Black and minority ethnic women.

Islington’s community chief, Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “Islington’s voluntary and community organisations play a huge role in helping to make Islington a fairer place.

“We’re strongly committed to supporting and funding our voluntary and community sector at a time when many councils have greatly reduced or stopped such funding.

“Voluntary and community groups have for example been absolutely vital in the response to Covid-19 in providing emotional and practical community support, from distributing food, to managing hubs.”