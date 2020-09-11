Search

Advanced search

Islington Council approves £8m funding for voluntary and community organisations

PUBLISHED: 10:31 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:31 11 September 2020

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Islington Council has pledged £8 million funding for voluntary and community sector organisations over the next four years.

In total, 48 organisations have received voluntary and community wector partnership grants including community hub centres, which have played a key role in Islington’s Covid-19 response.

You may also want to watch:

There will also be an overall increase in funding for organisations that are Black and minority ethnic-led, and focused on Black and minority ethnic women.

Islington’s community chief, Cllr Una O’Halloran, said: “Islington’s voluntary and community organisations play a huge role in helping to make Islington a fairer place.

“We’re strongly committed to supporting and funding our voluntary and community sector at a time when many councils have greatly reduced or stopped such funding.

“Voluntary and community groups have for example been absolutely vital in the response to Covid-19 in providing emotional and practical community support, from distributing food, to managing hubs.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site and People Friendly Streets

Screen on the Green reopened after lockdown with showings of Christopher Nolan's chronologically playful Tenet - and the nicely punned:

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Manor House stabbing: Car ‘brushes past’ police officer at scene of knife attack

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Rare LP discovered by Islington musician released nearly five decades after recording

Band photo taken at The Angel pub. Left to right, Frank Martines (guitar), Tom Kelly (drummer), Paul Chritodoulou (bass guitar) and Jeff Ball (vocalist). Picture: Kostas Berou

Court detains man without limit after killing his mother in Finsbury Park flat arson

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture: Lucy Brown

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Gazette letters: Holloway Prison site and People Friendly Streets

Screen on the Green reopened after lockdown with showings of Christopher Nolan's chronologically playful Tenet - and the nicely punned:

Hackney and Islington bus lanes set to be enforced 24/7 in trial amid pandemic

The 24 hour bus lane trial is part of a raft of measures TfL is inroducing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: TfL

Manor House stabbing: Car ‘brushes past’ police officer at scene of knife attack

Manor House tube station in Green Lanes. Picture: Google

Rare LP discovered by Islington musician released nearly five decades after recording

Band photo taken at The Angel pub. Left to right, Frank Martines (guitar), Tom Kelly (drummer), Paul Chritodoulou (bass guitar) and Jeff Ball (vocalist). Picture: Kostas Berou

Court detains man without limit after killing his mother in Finsbury Park flat arson

Emergency services at the scene last year. Picture: Lucy Brown

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Martin Andersson feels he is still some way off establishing himself for Middlesex

Middlesex's Martin Andersson bats against Lancashire

Islington Council approves £8m funding for voluntary and community organisations

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

Islington and Camden Schools FA host three-way district festival

Tristan Hamann-Chanes, Samuel Dempfle-Rodriguez with trophy, and Leonardo Duran (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

Film review of Sarah Gavron’s Rocks (12A)

Rocks a film by Sarah Gavron

Curzon X screenings at Camden Market include early films by Boon Joon ho

still from Barking Dogs Never Bite by Bong Joon ho