Islington Armed Forces Week: 'We should commemorate and be proud of what our forefathers fought for'

PUBLISHED: 16:45 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 03 July 2019

Royal Air Force Air Cadets during Armed Forces Week Picture: Supplied

Royal Air Force Air Cadets during Armed Forces Week Picture: Supplied

Archant

Islington's soldiers, veterans and cadets were honoured through a range of events last week.

Avely & Newham Brass Band and Jeremy Corbyn on Armed Forces Day. Picture: SuppliedAvely & Newham Brass Band and Jeremy Corbyn on Armed Forces Day. Picture: Supplied

The annual Armed Forces Week celebrations, which took place all across London, began in Islington with a flag raising ceremony outside the town hall last Monday, before a formal parade and picnic on Saturday.

The Pathfinders' Drum Core led the march which was followed by a wreath laying ceremony, and then entertainment provided by Aveley and Newham Brass Band.

Islington mayor Cllr Rakhia Ismail, who attended the parade, told the Gazette: "We should commemorate and be really proud of what our forefathers fought for and our young people should be educated about it so history can be preserved."

Peter McCafferty, Pageantmaster of the London Borough of Islington, said: "Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to say thank you to the entire Armed Forces community: soldiers, sailors, airmen and women, regulars and reserves, and the wider Forces community of cadets, veterans and their families."

